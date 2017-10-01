Brantley returns as Indians lose 2-1 to White Sox

CLEVELAND — Michael Brantley spent seven weeks on the disabled list with a sprained right ankle. He only needed one at-bat to show the Indians that he was prepared for the post-season.

The All-Star outfielder had a pinch-hit single in the fifth inning on Saturday night, earning a standing ovation from his teammates and a sellout crowd during Cleveland's 2-1 loss to the White Sox.

Brantley battled Chicago rookie Carson Fulmer for 10 pitches before sharply driving the ball to right field in his first action since Aug. 8. The 30-year-old had missed the previous 50 games but was activated earlier in the day.

"All things considered, it seems almost miraculous to me that he was able to have the kind of at-bat that he had," Indians manager Terry Francona said. "His level of concentration, then to fire a hit in there, that was really something.

"Depending on how he feels tomorrow, we'll walk through everything again, but I thought he was moving pretty well."

AL Central champion Cleveland locked up the best record in the AL before it stepped onto the field when Houston lost to Boston. It will play the winner of the wild-card game between the Yankees and Twins in a Division Series.

The Dodgers won later Saturday to ensure they would edge Cleveland for the best record in the major leagues. The Indians will have home-field advantage throughout the playoffs unless they face Los Angeles in the World Series.

Brantley's return was effective and timely as the Indians plan on announcing their playoff roster following their regular-season finale Sunday. Brantley did not make himself available to the media.

"It was like Michael didn't miss a beat, which was incredible," Cleveland second baseman Jason Kipnis said. "It was awesome. I was up on the railing the whole time because I know how hard he's worked to be ready for the post-season. He wasn't going to miss it."

Fulmer (3-1) allowed one run in five innings for Chicago, while Juan Minaya worked a perfect ninth for his ninth save.