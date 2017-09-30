Louisiana Tech uses fourth quarter to beat S Alabama 34-16

RUSTON, La. — J'Mar Smith threw for 317 yards and three touchdowns and Louisiana Tech broke open a close game in the fourth quarter to beat South Alabama 34-16 on Saturday night.

Entering the final quarter leading 17-16, Louisiana Tech (3-2) broke it open in the fourth when Smith threw a 30-yard score to Adrian Hardy to cap a seven-play, 90-yard drive with 12:17 left. Jonathan Barnes added a 29-yard field goal about eight minutes later, and Boston Scott wrapped up the scoring with a 27-yard touchdown run with 3:17 to play.

Scott had 76 yards on six carries. The Bulldogs outgained South Alabama 479-333 in total yards.

South Alabama (1-4) led once when Cole Garvin threw a 29-yard touchdown pass to Jamarius Way early in the game for 7-0 lead. Garvin threw for 235 yards and two interceptions.