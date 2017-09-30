Litton, Yurachek help Marshall beat Cincinnati 38-21

CINCINNATI — Chase Litton threw four touchdown passes, including three to Ryan Yurachek, to lead Marshall to a 38-21 win over Cincinnati on Saturday night.

Litton was 21-of-34 passing for 233 yards, Yurachek had six receptions for 77 yards and Keion Davis had 20 carries for 93 yards and a touchdown for Marshall (3-1).

The Thundering Herd scored touchdowns nine seconds apart to take control late in the first half. Litton found Willie Johnson for a 27-yard touchdown to cap a 10-play, 68-yard drive with 1:38 remaining in the second quarter. Artis Johnson forced a Thomas Geddis fumble on the ensuing kickoff return and Nazeeh Johnson recovered at the Cincinnati 15. Litton hit Yurachek on the next play to make it 24-0.

A 2-yard touchdown run by Cincinnati's Gerrid Doaks capped a 15-play, 75-yard drive to open the second half.