McGough leads comeback as FIU tops Charlotte, 30-29

UNIVERSITY PARK, Fla. — Alex McGough threw for one touchdown and ran for two more to spark Florida International's come-from-behind, 30-29 victory over Charlotte Saturday night in a home opener delayed by Hurricane Irma.

The Panthers (3-1, 2-0 Conference USA) were forced to relocate their original, September 8 home opener with Alcorn State to Birmingham, Alabama because of the hurricane.

Hasaan Klugh ran for three touchdowns and passed for a fourth to spark Charlotte (0-5, 0-2) to a 26-7 lead with 2:51 left in the first half.

McGough started the comeback by hitting Thomas Owens from six yards out to make it 26-14 at intermission. He scored from 8-yards out in the third quarter to make it 29-21 and scored on a 14-yard run to make it 29-27 after the Panther's' two-point conversion failed.