Barrett, Weber help No. 11 Ohio State rout Rutgers 56-0

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — J.T. Barrett threw three touchdown passes and became Ohio State's career passing yardage leader in leading the 11th-ranked Buckeyes to a 56-0 victory over Rutgers on Saturday night.

Mike Weber ran for a career-high three touchdowns and Ohio State (4-1, 2-0 Big Ten) blanked Rutgers (1-4, 0-2) for the second straight year. The Buckeyes have won three straight after being upset by Oklahoma.

This marked the second meeting between Ohio Stata coach Urban Meyer and former defensive co-ordinator and now Scarlet Knights coach Chris Ash. It also marked the first time former Rutgers coach and current Buckeyes defensive co-ordinator Greg Schiano returned to High Point Solutions Stadium for a game.

This one wasn't much of a contest with Ohio State outgaining Rutgers 628-209.

The Scarlet Knights, who were beaten by the Buckeyes 58-0 last year, had an embarrassing end to their night as Andrew Harte's 32-yard field goal attempt banged off the upright in the final minute.

Barrett threw touchdown passes of 70 and 39 yards to Johnnie Dixon in the first half in building a 35-0 lead. The fifth-year senior added a 22-yard strike to Binjimen Victor in the third quarter for his eighth touchdown in the last two games and 13th of the season.

Weber, a 1,000-yard rusher last year as a freshman, scored on runs of 1, 3 and 2 yards in showing signs that the hamstring injury that limited him to seven carries this season is healed.

Barrett finished 14 of 22 for 275 yards. He has 7,622 yards passing, surpassing Art Schlichter (7,547) for the top spot in Buckeyes history. Barrett's 364 yards in total offence (89 rushing) put him over 10,000 for his career (10,350).

Backup Dwayne Haskins threw a 35-yard fourth-quarter touchdown pass to Demario McCall, who also had a 48-yard scamper to close out the scoring.

Rutgers quarterbacks Kyle Bolin and freshman Johnathan Lewis were under pressure. Bolin was 5 of 14 for 56 yards. Lewis was 3 of 10 for 21 yards and two interceptions, including one by linebacker Dante Booker at the Buckeyes 13 late in the first quarter with the Scarlet Knights down 7-0.