Cabrera's homer in 11th lifts Mets to 7-4 win over Phillies

Mackanin was in the dugout managing on Saturday and will be again Sunday when the Phillies close out their season.

Maikel Franco homered for Philadelphia.

Franco's solo shot to left in the second and Cesar Hernandez's RBI infield single gave the Phillies a 2-0 lead. The Mets got a run back in the fourth and went ahead on Brandon Nimmo's two-run triple in the fifth.

New York took a 4-2 lead in the seventh on Cabrera's double, but the Phillies answered with a pair of runs in the bottom half on Aaron Altherr's sacrifice fly and Rhys Hoskins' RBI single.

Hoskins nearly ended the game in the 10th, but his drive into a strong wind in left-centre was caught just in front of the wall.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Phillies C Jorge Alfaro left the game after getting elbowed in the head by Juan Lagares on a play at the plate in the sixth inning. Alfaro caught Nick Williams' strong throw from right field and tagged Lagares to complete a double play.

UP NEXT

Mets: Syndergaard (1-2, 3.18), who got hurt April 30, is scheduled to pitch one inning just as he did against the Nationals last Saturday, when he allowed one hit on five pitches in his return.

Phillies: Rookie RHP Nick Pivetta (7-10, 6.26) will make his fourth start against the Mets. He is 1-1 with a 6.48 ERA in three previous appearances.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

By Aaron Bracy, The Associated Press