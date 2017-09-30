Dodgers wrap up home-field advantage in 5-3 win; Rox clinch

Rockies righty German Marquez gave up three runs over six innings and struck out two. He leads all major league rookies with 147 strikeouts and remains tied with teammate Kyle Freeland for wins with 11.

Kershaw's last impression for NL Cy Young Award voters went like this: four innings, three runs, seven hits and two strikeouts. He and Max Scherzer of Washington are the front-runners for the award — Scherzer left his start Saturday with what the team called a hamstring cramp.

The left-handed Kershaw finished the regular season with an 18-4 mark and a 2.31 ERA.

Kershaw has surrendered a career-high 23 homers this season. That matches his total for the previous two seasons combined.

"A direct reflection of a homer is a pitcher making a mistake. I guess he's made more mistakes," manager Dave Roberts said. "That's an easy answer to probably a more complicated question. That's as simple as it gets."

COORS FEEL

Dodgers right-hander Yu Darvish threw 40 pitches in a bullpen session. That's pretty much as close as he's come to pitching at the hitter friendly park over his career. Darvish could possibly face Colorado in Denver during the post-season.

"Yu just loves information," Roberts said. "He takes it all in and then applies it accordingly."

THIS & THAT

Rockies manager Bud Black pulled most of his regulars by the middle innings. ... OF Charlie Blackmon had his 68th multihit game of the season with a pair of singles.

UP NEXT

Dodgers: The final game of the regular season will be a start by committee, with right-handed reliever Ross Stripling likely beginning things off. "It's not set in stone," Roberts said.

Rockies: LHP Tyler Anderson (6-6, 4.81 ERA) is 3-1 with a 1.19 ERA since his return from knee surgery.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

By Pat Graham, The Associated Press