Freeman and Herbert both leave game against Cal

EUGENE, Ore. — Oregon running back Royce Freeman and quarterback Justin Herbert both left against California on Saturday night.

Freeman headed for the locker room accompanied by a trainer with more than eight minutes to go in the first quarter. The exact nature of the injury was unclear, but it appeared to be a shoulder.

Herbert left at the end of the first quarter after a 7-yard touchdown run. He had thrown a touchdown pass as Oregon built a 17-0 lead against the Golden Bears.

Both players were listed as questionable for a return to the game.