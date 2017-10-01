Haniger, Seager rally Mariners to 6-4 win over Angels

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Mitch Haniger had five hits and Kyle Seager launched a three-run homer to highlight a five-run eighth inning that rallied the Seattle Mariners past the Los Angeles Angels 6-4 on Saturday night.

The Mariners also got home runs from Yonder Alonso and rookie Jacob Hannemann.

Seattle scored all five runs in the eighth off Cam Bedrosian (6-5), who allowed five consecutive hits without retiring a batter.

Casey Lawrence (2-3) earned the victory in relief, and Edwin Diaz got four outs for his 34th save. Diaz, who gave up the game-winning hit during the Angels' four-run rally Friday, got Mike Trout to fly out with the bases loaded to end the eighth.