Australia restricted to 242-9 vs. India on slow wicket

NAGPUR, India — David Warner top scored with 53 runs off 62 balls as Australia were restricted to 242-9 in 50 overs in the fifth ODI against India at Nagpur on Sunday.

Axar Patel (3-38) took three wickets as the visitors struggled to come to terms with the home side's bowling on a slow wicket after being reduced to 118-4 at one stage.

Opting to bat after winning the toss, Australia got off to a good start. Warner and Aaron Finch (32) put on 66 runs for the first wicket. Their 50 partnership had come off 49 balls as the duo made good on their form.

Following his hundred in the last game, Warner reached his 17th ODI half-century off 56 balls. But Finch couldn't go on as Hardik Pandya (1-14) broke the partnership in the 12th over. Jasprit Bumrah made a catch at mid off look very easy to hold on as Finch had to walk back.

Australia's 100 came up in the 20th over as Warner put on 34 runs with Steve Smith (16). Kedar Jadhav (1-48) provided the second breakthrough as he trapped Smith lbw shortly thereafter with the Australian skipper out sweeping.

In the 23rd over, Warner holed out to long on off Patel as Australia were dealt a quick double blow. Two overs later, the visitors were in serious trouble when Patel also snapped up Peter Handscomb (13) who was out sweeping with Ajinkya Rahane running back from slip to complete the catch.

Australia could have been in deeper trouble still but an 87-run partnership between Travis Head (42) and Marcus Stoinis (46) for the fifth wicket saved them. The duo batted with patience to counter India's spin attack and put on 50 runs in 64 balls to move the score along.

They surpassed 200 in the 42nd over but neither batsman could manage to get a big score.

Head went first, bowled off Patel in the 43rd over, as he tried to force the scoring pace. In all, he faced 59 balls and scored four fours.

Stoinis had earlier survived an lbw shout off Kuldeep Yadav (0-48) via DRS review. But two overs later, Jasprit Bumrah (2-51) trapped him lbw, this time the DRS review could not save him. He faced 63 balls and hit four fours as well as a six.