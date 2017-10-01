Koroki leads Urawa to 3-2 win over Sendai in J-League

TOKYO — Shinzo Koroki scored two goals as Urawa Reds beat Vegalta Sendai 3-2 away in the J-League Sunday.

Koroki scored in the 26th minute and then added his league-leading 19th goal midway through the second half to give Urawa a 2-1 lead.

Rafael Silva widened the lead to 3-1 in the 82nd minute before Crislan replied for the hosts with two minutes left.

Urawa has 44 points with six games left and is in seventh place.