High-scoring Napoli beats Cagliari 3-0 to stay perfect

ROME — It was more target practice for high-scoring Napoli in a 3-0 win over Cagliari on Sunday that extended the southern club's perfect record in Serie A.

Captain Marek Hamsik ended his scoring drought, Dries Mertens got his seventh goal in seven matches and Kalidou Koulibaly also found the net for the Partenopei.

Napoli has now outscored the opposition 25-5 by producing at least three goals in each of the club's Italian league games this season.

Coach Maurizio Sarri's side moved three points above Juventus, which was visiting Atalanta later looking to extend its perfect record.

Napoli is aiming to win its first title since Diego Maradona led the club to its only two Serie A championships in 1987 and 1990.

Hamsik scored his first of the season four minutes in at the San Paolo stadium with a low, angled shot after trading passes with Mertens.

It was Hamsik's 114th goal in all competitions for Napoli, moving him within one score of Maradona's club record.

Mertens earned a penalty and converted the spot kick to double the advantage before the break and Koulibaly added another two minutes into the second half from within the box after a free kick was floated in.

Napoli was coming off a 3-1 win over Feyenoord in the Champions League.

By The Associated Press