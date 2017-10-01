Bayern held again in 1st game since sacking coach Ancelotti

BERLIN — Bayern Munich's crisis deepened Sunday as it was held to a 2-2 draw at Hertha Berlin in its first Bundesliga game since sacking Carlo Ancelotti as coach.

Bayern, which was mauled 3-0 by Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on Wednesday, let slip a two-goal lead for the second successive German league game and now finds itself five points behind leader Borussia Dortmund after just seven rounds played.

Interim coach Willy Sagnol restored Franck Ribery, Arjen Robben, Jerome Boateng and Mats Hummels back to Bayern's starting lineup following the side's humiliation in Paris, and it was Hummels who opened the scoring in the 10th minute after a nervy start from the hosts.

Hummels was left totally free to head Boateng's cross inside the left post.