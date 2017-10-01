Dettori wins record 5th Arc as Enable caps brilliant season

CHANTILLY, France — Frankie Dettori won an unprecedented fifth Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe on Sunday as Enable capped a memorable season.

Enable, the 10-11 favourite, led for most of Europe's richest horse race to claim her fifth consecutive victory after wins in the Epsom Oaks, the Irish Oaks, the King George VI & Queen Elizabeth Stakes and the Yorkshire Oaks.

The John Gosden-trained filly won by 2 1/2 lengths over Cloth Of Stars, ridden by jockey Mickael Barzalona and trained by Andre Fabre.

The Michael Stoute-trained Ulysses, ridden by Jim Crowley, was another length and a quarter back in third.