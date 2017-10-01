Senators assign Chabot, Harpur to AHL

OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators assigned defencemen Thomas Chabot and Ben Harpur to AHL Belleville on Sunday.

Ottawa also placed forward Max McCormick on waivers with the purpose of being assigned to the AHL if he clears.

The 20-year-old Chabot struggled in the Sens' final pre-season game on Saturday — a 9-2 loss to the Montreal Canadiens. He played 16:59 and had a minus-five rating.

Harpur, 22, was a minus-two against the Canadiens and logged 18:10.