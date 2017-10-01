Snell strikes out career-high 13, Rays blank Orioles 6-0

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Blake Snell struck out a career-high 13 in seven innings Sunday and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Baltimore Orioles 6-0 in a season wrapup.

The Rays won their last four games to finish at 80-82, a 12-game improvement over last season.

Baltimore went 75-87, a 14-game drop from 2016. The Orioles lost 19 of their last 23, getting shut out five times.

The game drew a crowd of 16,018, bringing Tampa Bay's season attendance to 1,253,619, the lowest in the majors.