Blount drives Eagles to 26-24 victory over winless Chargers

CARSON, Calif. — Carson Wentz passed for 242 yards, LeGarrette Blount rushed for 136 and the Philadelphia Eagles extended their promising start to the season with a 26-24 victory over the winless Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

Rookie Jake Elliott kicked four field goals for the Eagles (3-1), who had thousands of roaring fans in the Chargers' temporary stadium while they hung on to win on the road for the second time in 10 tries.

Playing without several injured defensive regulars, the Eagles matched last year's 3-1 start even though they blew most of an early 13-point lead. Rookie Austin Ekeler rushed for a score and Hunter Henry made a one-handed TD catch during the Chargers' fourth-quarter surge.

But Blount rushed for 88 yards in the fourth quarter alone, and Philadelphia ran out the clock after Henry's TD catch with 6:44 to play.

Philip Rivers passed for 347 yards and two TDs for the Chargers, who have lost nine consecutive games dating to last season in San Diego.

Tyrell Williams caught a 75-yard touchdown pass , but the Bolts are off to their first 0-4 start since 2003 — three years before Rivers became their starting quarterback. New coach Anthony Lynn is still winless after Los Angeles' new team wrapped up a three-game homestand.

Alshon Jeffery caught an 8-yard TD pass to cap the Eagles' opening drive after the Philly defence stripped Rivers on the game's first possession. Wentz and his teammates moved the ball smoothly while Philadelphia continued to show a knack for big plays, repeatedly gaining yards in bunches.

The Chargers largely struggled on offence except for that gorgeous long TD pass from Rivers to Williams, who went in untouched. Rivers grew frustrated in the second half, slinging his helmet into the bench and shouting at teammates and coaches after a botched play call.

Los Angeles trimmed the lead to 19-17 on Ekeler's impressive 35-yard TD run on his first NFL carry early in the fourth quarter. Blount replied with a vicious 68-yard run to set up Wendell Smallwood's TD dive with 9:14 to play.

Henry made it 26-24, but the Eagles never gave up the ball. Blount picked up a key first down in the final moments.