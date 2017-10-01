Frank Esposito Jr. wins Senior PGA Professional

Sports 08:47 PM

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Frank Esposito Jr. won the Senior PGA Professional Championship for the second time in four years Sunday at Desert Mountain.

Esposito, the 54-year-old PGA Teaching Professional at Forsgate Country Club in Monroe Township, New Jersey, chipped in for eagle on the final hole for a 4-under 68 and a five-stroke victory.

Esposito finished at 12-under 276 and earned $21,500.

Jim Schuman of Scottsdale was second after a 70 on the Cochise Course.

Stuart Smith of Reno, Nevada, had a 68 to finish third at 6 under.

The top 35 players earned spots in the Senior PGA Championship in May at Harbor Shores in Benton Harbor, Michigan.

By The Associated Press

Frank Esposito Jr. wins Senior PGA Professional

Sports 08:47 PM

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Frank Esposito Jr. won the Senior PGA Professional Championship for the second time in four years Sunday at Desert Mountain.

Esposito, the 54-year-old PGA Teaching Professional at Forsgate Country Club in Monroe Township, New Jersey, chipped in for eagle on the final hole for a 4-under 68 and a five-stroke victory.

Esposito finished at 12-under 276 and earned $21,500.

Jim Schuman of Scottsdale was second after a 70 on the Cochise Course.

Stuart Smith of Reno, Nevada, had a 68 to finish third at 6 under.

The top 35 players earned spots in the Senior PGA Championship in May at Harbor Shores in Benton Harbor, Michigan.

By The Associated Press

Frank Esposito Jr. wins Senior PGA Professional

Sports 08:47 PM

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Frank Esposito Jr. won the Senior PGA Professional Championship for the second time in four years Sunday at Desert Mountain.

Esposito, the 54-year-old PGA Teaching Professional at Forsgate Country Club in Monroe Township, New Jersey, chipped in for eagle on the final hole for a 4-under 68 and a five-stroke victory.

Esposito finished at 12-under 276 and earned $21,500.

Jim Schuman of Scottsdale was second after a 70 on the Cochise Course.

Stuart Smith of Reno, Nevada, had a 68 to finish third at 6 under.

The top 35 players earned spots in the Senior PGA Championship in May at Harbor Shores in Benton Harbor, Michigan.

By The Associated Press