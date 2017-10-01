Canadian singer at Seahawks game chooses to not protest

SEATTLE — A Vancouver woman invited to sing O Canada before a Seahawks game in Seattle decided to not take a knee after her performance.

Arielle Tuliao had previously said that she planned to kneel after performing the Canadian national anthem, with the idea of supporting protesting NFL players who are making a statement about civil rights by sitting or taking a knee during the American anthem, but ultimately did not.

"Thank you, both to those who have showed their support vocally and their disapproval respectfully. I appreciate all of you!" tweeted Tuliao on Saturday. "I'm going to focus now on singing. So so grateful to the Seahawks for the opportunity to rep the Maple Leaf and sing O Canada!"

Nine Seahawks players sat on the bench during the playing of the Star-Spangled Banner before Sunday night's game against Indianapolis. Defensive end Michael Bennett continued his stance of sitting during the anthem, but was joined by the entire Seahawks defensive line and linebacker Michael Wilhoite.