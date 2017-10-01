Canada qualifies for world championship

COLORADO SPINGS, Colo. — The Canadian men's team secured its spot in the 2018 FIVB world championship with a 3-1 win over Mexico on Sunday in the third-place match of the NORCECA men's championship.

Canada finished the tournament with a 3-1 record and the bronze medal. Mexico finishes 3-2 and will advance to the next four-team world championship qualifier.

Mexico led Canada in attacks (51-50). Canada led in aces (6-4) and blocks (10-5).

Errors proved costly for Mexico as Canada scored 32 points on Mexico's miscues while Mexico scored 21 points on Canada's errors.