AP Top 25 Heat Check: Alabama, Clemson ... everyone else

No. 2 Clemson (5-0)

How about this: Alabama and Clemson alternate being No. 1 from week to week?

Next: vs. Wake Forest.

Heat check: Nobody should argue with Tigers being voted No. 1.

No. 3 Oklahoma (4-0)

The only issue with keeping the Sooners here is they have a one-game resume and that game was against an Ohio State team that has yet to post a victory against a top team. Though we're fine with giving the Buckeyes a certain benefit of the doubt.

Next: vs. Iowa State.

Heat check: Too hot.

No. 4 Penn State (5-0)

Dominant, and clutch when things got squirrelly in Iowa City, but no signature victory yet for the Nittany Lions.

Next: at Northwestern.

Heat check: Too hot.

No. 5 Georgia (5-0)

The Bulldogs have been 'Bama-lite the last two weeks — 72-3 over Mississippi State and Tennessee — which is pretty much what they were hoping to become with Kirby Smart as coach.

Next: at Vanderbilt.

Heat check: Too cold.

No. 6 Washington (5-0)

It's going to be a while before the Huskies get a chance to prove themselves against a ranked team, but they are doing their best to prove they should be in the top-10 despite the flimsy competition so far.

Next: vs. California.

Heat check: Too hot.

No. 7 Michigan (4-0)

Florida may be the worst good team in the country, but the Wolverines are still the only team to beat the Gators. Get a better read on Michigan after this week.

Next: vs. Michigan State.

Heat check: Too hot.

No. 8 TCU (4-0)

How do the Horned Frogs handle success? Find out this week.

Next: vs. No. 23 West Virginia.

Heat check: Too cold.

No. 9 Wisconsin (4-0)

The Badgers are set to chug on through their schedule without much chance to stamp themselves as better than about the 10th-best team in the country.

Next: at Nebraska.

Heat check: Too hot.

No. 10 Ohio State (4-1)

The Buckeyes have outscored their last three opponents 148-28 and we still don't know if they have fixed their offensive issues.

Next: vs. Maryland.

Heat check: Too hot.

No. 11 Washington State (5-0)

One nitpick of the Cougars: They still haven't played a road game.

Next: at Oregon.

Heat check: Too cold.

No. 12 Auburn (4-1)

About two weeks away from safely taking coach Gus Malzahn off the hot seat.

Next: vs. Mississippi.

Heat check: Too cold.

No. 13 Miami (3-0)

The Seminoles will be unranked, but don't think they won't be a good test for the Hurricanes.

Next: at Florida State.

Heat check: Just right.

No. 14 Southern California (4-1)

Good week for the banged-up Trojans to get healthy at home against the lowly Beavers.

Next: vs. Oregon State.

Heat check: Just right.

No. 15 Oklahoma State (4-1)

Cowboys defence — as usual — is sketchy.

Next: vs. Baylor, Oct. 14.

Heat check: Touch too hot.

No. 16 Virginia Tech (4-1)

Still, a contender in the ACC Coastal.

Next: at Boston College.

Heat check: Just right.

No. 17 Louisville (4-1)

Nice opportunity this week for Lamar Jackson to re-enter the Heisman Trophy discussion.

Next: at No. 24 NC State, Thursday.

Heat check Too hot.

No. 18 South Florida (5-0)

The Bulls schedule got a little tougher with the emergence of UCF. The I-4 rivals meet in the regular-season finale.

Next: vs. Cincinnati, Oct.14.

Heat check: Too hot.

No. 19 San Diego State (5-0)

The Aztecs have one opponent left on their schedule (New Mexico) that currently has a winning record.

Next: at UNLV.

Heat check: Too cold.

No. 20 Utah (4-0)

Getting ranked wasn't too tough for the Utes. To stay there, they'll need back-up QB Troy Williams to fill in capably with the injury to Tyler Huntley.

Next: vs. Stanford.

Heat check: Too hot.

No. 21 Florida (3-1)

Still, not sure the Gators should be ranked at all, but they're making progress.

Next: vs. LSU.

Heat check: Too hot.

No. 21 Notre Dame (4-1)

RB Josh Adams is one more really big game away from drumming up some Heisman buzz. Have a good opponent coming up this week to do it.

Next: at North Carolina.

Heat check: Too cold.

No. 23 West Virginia (3-1)

The Mountaineers get a second chance to beat a ranked team and stay in the Top 25 after starting season with loss to Virginia Tech.

Next: at No. 8 TCU.

Heat check: Just right.

No. 24 North Carolina State (4-1)

Big game coming up and tuck this away: The Wolfpack also play Clemson at home. Still, a chance to make some noise in the ACC, and really regret letting that South Carolina game get away.

Next: vs. No. 17 Louisville, Thursday.

Heat check: Too cold.

No. 25 UCF (3-0)

A team that was 6-7 last season has outscored its opponents 139-40.

Next: at Cincinnati.

Heat check: Just right.

INSTEAD OF ... Florida how about ...Stanford.

