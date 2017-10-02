Lynx force decisive Game 5 with 80-69 win over Sparks

Facing an end to their season, the Lynx were aggressive from the start, grabbing a lot of loose balls and dominating the glass. They trailed 10-8 before scoring 11 straight points in the first quarter.

The Lynx, who never led in Game 3, built as much as a 19-point lead in the third quarter. The Sparks rallied, but could never get closer than eight points late in the fourth quarter.

"I just love the way we competed for 40 minutes," said Moore. "Everybody was really locked in and trying to be the aggressor the whole time. We didn't play a perfect game, but did enough to beat a really good Sparks team on the road."

In the first quarter, Lynx point guard Lindsey Whalen used her arm in a chopping motion to foul Sims in transition. Whalen was called for a common foul but it was reviewed and upgraded to a Flagrant 1. Sims stayed down on the floor but was fine and would stay in the game. Still, that physical play seemed to set the tone for the Lynx, who were a different team than in a 75-64 loss two days earlier.

"That was the beginning of the game," Sims said. "It's over now. Our mindset is focused on getting better and concentrating on Game 5."

Sims declined not to talk about that play, but it was clear it energized the Lynx.

"Each team has the mindset that you don't want to give your opponent anything easy," Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve said. "It's kind of interesting, Magic (Johnson) is sitting there and I suspect he was thinking of when that was just a foul. Not review, flagrant, just a foul. It was a playoff foul. We have this new term of unnecessary. Well that's kind of subjective. We thought it was necessary that she not get the layup off.

"With the new rules and the world we live in, it was deemed unnecessary."

PARTY OF FIVE

The Lynx didn't have a good performance overall from their starters in Game 3 and two of them — Whalen and Seimone Augustus — didn't score. On Sunday, four of the five starters scored in double figures. Moore, Rebekkah Brunson, Fowles and Augustus combined for 65 points and 43 rebounds. Whalen scored four points, but added eight assists.

FREE THROW DISPARITY

The Lynx made 19 of 30 free throws while the Sparks shot just 16 and made 12.

RAINING ON THE 3-POINT PARADE

The Sparks missed 17 of 22 3-point attempts. Four of the five starters missed all of their 3-pointers. Alana Beard, Ogwumike, Parker and Chelsea Gray were a combined 0-for-12.

Flying the friendly skies?

The Sparks and Lynx are on the same flight from Los Angeles to Minnesota on Monday.

TIP-INS

Actor Anthony Anderson, actress Vivica A. Fox, former WNBA player Tina Thompson and Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti were at the game. ... The Sparks went into their locker room during the national anthem in silent protest for the fourth consecutive game.

By Jill Painter Lopez, The Associated Press