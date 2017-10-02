Gagliardini and Cristante replace Pellegrini in Italy squad

FLORENCE, Italy — Roma midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini has pulled out of the Italy squad for upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Macedonia and Albania.

Italy coach Gian Piero Ventura has called up midfielders Roberto Gagliardini and Bryan Cristante. It is a maiden call-up for Cristante.

Pellegrini picked up an unspecified injury in Sunday's 2-0 win at AC Milan and has been sent home from the Italy camp after tests.

Italy is facing somewhat of a crisis in midfield. Marco Verratti has already been replaced by the uncapped Nicolo Barella, while Daniele De Rossi is also reportedly struggling with injury.