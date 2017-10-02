Golden Hawks look forward to York after tough loss

For the Laurier Golden Hawks, there’s no time to dwell on a loss.
And to head coach Michael Faulds that’s a good thing.
“We normally meet and watch video on Monday, but today we’ll be on the field again,” said Faulds on Monday (Oct. 2) morning.
The Golden Hawks football team, now 4-1 after a tough 29-13 loss to the Western Mustangs during homecoming Saturday (Sept. 30) at University Stadium, are playing the York Lions on Thursday (Oct. 5) in Toronto.
Rather than taking on the defending Yates Cup champions through the air, the Western Mustangs decided to go on the ground, with running back Alex Gordon reaching 124 yards rushing and quarterback Chris Merchant running for 143 himself.
Faulds said Merchant’s ability to scramble was a result of the coverage Laurier required in the backfield.
“We had so much attention focused on covering those receivers that he was able to have more time and find his spots,” said Faulds.
Scoring started with a Western field goal after a 53-yard drive. But Laurier quickly answered with one of its own off the foot of Nathan Mesher. Before the midway mark of the second quarter, Western added two more field goals to make is 12-3.
Mesher again found space between the uprights to bring Laurier to within six points, but with just over three minutes left in the first half, Cedric Joseph found a gap through the Laurier defence for a five-yard dash to the Golden Hawks' end zone, making it 19-3.
In the second half, it was all Western. Joseph added his second touchdown of the game on a 34-yard run, which was followed by another field goal.
Laurier quarterback Michael Knevel was finally able to break through, landing a six-yard pass to receiver Daniel Bennett for the score early in the second half, but it wasn’t quite enough.
Despite Western’s apparent ability to run at will, Faulds said holding the powerful Mustangs offence to just 29 points is a win in and of itself.
“There are a couple of silver linings in this game and that is one of them,” he said.
While the midway mark of the season is generally when injuries creep up, Faulds said the team has maintained its health through the season.
“That’s actually been one of the positives this season,” he said.
After this Thursday’s matchup against York, the Golden Hawks will head to the University of Guelph to take on the Gryphons on Oct. 14. Laurier’s regular season concludes at home on Oct. 21, when they host the McMaster Marauders.
