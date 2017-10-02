Barcelona to join Catalonia strike, Pique jeered in Madrid

Barcelona president Josep Bartomeu said the decision to play behind closed doors was one of the hardest he had to make at the club. He consulted club officials, coaches and players.

"We knew that an empty Camp Nou would send a powerful message," he said in a news conference on Monday. "Everybody would be asking about what was happening in Catalonia. The game was broadcast around the world. It was an extraordinary measure for an extraordinary moment."

Many club members didn't want the team to play at all on Sunday, but then it would forfeit the three points from the match and risk losing more points from a sanction.

Bartomeu said an empty stadium was the best way to show the club was not pleased with the incidents in Catalonia.

"The news of the suspension would last only one minute," Bartomeu said. "In the end, what we did lasted for 90 minutes.

"This is why Barcelona is more than a club."

Bartomeu avoided talking about Barcelona's future in the Spanish league if Catalonia declares independence. The league has already said it may no longer be able to accommodate Barcelona.

The majority of voters called for the region's independence, but Spain doesn't recognize the referendum as legit.

One of the main symbols of Catalonia, Barcelona has openly backed the region's rights to hold the referendum.

Barcelona's employees on Monday held a 15-minute strike to condemn the violence used by authorities.

Espanyol said it will respect its employees' decision on whether to strike, while Girona said the entire club will be closed.

"The club condemns the violent and repressive actions carried out Sunday in Catalonia and shows its support and solidarity with the country's citizens and institutions," Girona said in a statement.

