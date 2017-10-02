Seahawks lose RB Chris Carson with fracture in left leg

RENTON, Wash. — Seattle running back Chris Carson suffered a fracture in his lower left leg when he was pinned in a pile in the fourth quarter of the Seahawks' win over the Indianapolis Colts.

Speaking on his weekly radio show on KIRO-AM on Monday, coach Pete Carroll said the fracture was discovered just below Carson's knee.

Carroll said the initial concern was about Carson's ankle and initial examinations didn't show a fracture there but additional tests revealed the extent of the injury. Carroll said Carson also has a significant high-ankle sprain and will be out for a while.

"Last night when they did the initial X-rays his ankle was fine," Carroll said.

Carson, a rookie seventh-round pick, had become the starting running back for the first month of the season. The Seahawks will now go forward with Eddie Lacy and Thomas Rawls as their primary ball carriers.

Left tackle Rees Odhiambo was still in the hospital Monday morning, Carroll said. Odhiambo had breathing problems after the game and was tended to by medics in the locker room.

Carroll said there aren't any issues with Odhiambo's sternum but he was undergoing additional tests. Odhiambo is expected to be released from the hospital later Monday.

The other major injury concern is defensive end Cliff Avril, who was inadvertently kicked in the chin trying to make a tackle from behind and suffered a neck injury. Avril briefly lost feeling in his hands.

"We are going to be really careful there to make sure we know exactly what is going on and take our time. It will take us a while to figure this out," Carroll said.

