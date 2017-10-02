Bills receiver Matthews, linebacker Humber out indefinitely

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills starting receiver Jordan Matthews and starting linebacker Ramon Humber are out indefinitely because of broken thumbs for a team already lacking experienced depth.

Coach Sean McDermott says the two will require surgery after both were hurt in a 23-17 win at Atlanta on Sunday.

Buffalo's receiver depth was already thin after Sammy Watkins was traded to the Los Angeles Rams in August, and Anquan Boldin retired two weeks after signing with the team in training camp.

Matthews was acquired in a trade with Philadelphia in August. The fourth-year player leads Bills receivers with 10 catches for 162 yards, and scored his first touchdown of the season Sunday.