Kitchener U15 Girls Soccer Academy hopes to hoist one more trophy at nationals

The conclusion of an already-storybook season has yet to be written, but the U15 Girls Kitchener Soccer Academy team is hoping it involves hoisting one more trophy.
Having recently captured the Ontario Cup and Western Region Soccer League championships over the last few weeks against the same Sarnia club team by 5-0 and 7-0 scores, respectively, the team now finds itself in the 12-team field this week at the Toyota National Championships.
Taking place in Calgary, the squad has been seeded in a three-team pool with FC Regina and Whitehorse Yukon Selects FC.
According to head coach Luis Kroeker, the team is “peaking at the right time” — which makes him confident as they prepare to represent club, city and province.
“Full credit to the girls for the amount of time and commitment — plus their parents getting their kids to all the practices,” said Kroeker.
Having coached the team — which includes his daughter — since the U10 level, Kroeker admitted that he didn’t initially have his sights on coaching, but stepped-up to fill a void.
“There’s not a day that goes by that I don’t learn something on the coaching side of things,” said Kroeker as he reflected on the experience, which has admittedly forced him to become “mellower” on the sidelines.
He was also effusive in his praise of Academy director Mario Halapir for providing the necessary support for both himself and the girls.
“I call him 'Master Miyagi.' I’ve learned a lot from him,” said Kroeker, referencing the memorable mentor from the movie The Karate Kid.
“The biggest skill for me is probably the observation part.”
What he and Halapir saw in the early part of the season was a team that needed to become, “mentally confident and believe in themselves.
“That can definitely sound like a cliché but, with our team, that was definitely a factor,” said Kroeker, who described a broken team that lacked confidence against strong opponents and, “would fall apart before we would even step on the field.”
Having addressed their tactical and poise issues in training ad nauseam, by the end of June “everything was clicking” after defeating the previous year’s champion from Waterloo.
From there, the team went undefeated through league play to the Ontario Cup.
With the nationals appearance, the opportunity is a feather in the cap of sorts for the Kitchener Soccer Association as well, which is celebrating its 50th year of existence. If they can run the table over a five-game stretch, the extra boost would be a big one for the Academy program.
“We’re going to treat this experience as one we’ll never forget,” said Kroker, putting the experience into perspective.
“We’re going to take every minute and enjoy it.”
Live results can be followed on the Kitchener Soccer Association’s Twitter feed @KitchenerSC or at www.canadasoccer.com/u-16-cup-s15491
The conclusion of an already-storybook season has yet to be written, but the U15 Girls Kitchener Soccer Academy team is hoping it involves hoisting one more trophy.
Having recently captured the Ontario Cup and Western Region Soccer League championships over the last few weeks against the same Sarnia club team by 5-0 and 7-0 scores, respectively, the team now finds itself in the 12-team field this week at the Toyota National Championships.
Taking place in Calgary, the squad has been seeded in a three-team pool with FC Regina and Whitehorse Yukon Selects FC.
According to head coach Luis Kroeker, the team is “peaking at the right time” — which makes him confident as they prepare to represent club, city and province.
“Full credit to the girls for the amount of time and commitment — plus their parents getting their kids to all the practices,” said Kroeker.
Having coached the team — which includes his daughter — since the U10 level, Kroeker admitted that he didn’t initially have his sights on coaching, but stepped-up to fill a void.
“There’s not a day that goes by that I don’t learn something on the coaching side of things,” said Kroeker as he reflected on the experience, which has admittedly forced him to become “mellower” on the sidelines.
He was also effusive in his praise of Academy director Mario Halapir for providing the necessary support for both himself and the girls.
“I call him 'Master Miyagi.' I’ve learned a lot from him,” said Kroeker, referencing the memorable mentor from the movie The Karate Kid.
“The biggest skill for me is probably the observation part.”
What he and Halapir saw in the early part of the season was a team that needed to become, “mentally confident and believe in themselves.
“That can definitely sound like a cliché but, with our team, that was definitely a factor,” said Kroeker, who described a broken team that lacked confidence against strong opponents and, “would fall apart before we would even step on the field.”
Having addressed their tactical and poise issues in training ad nauseam, by the end of June “everything was clicking” after defeating the previous year’s champion from Waterloo.
From there, the team went undefeated through league play to the Ontario Cup.
With the nationals appearance, the opportunity is a feather in the cap of sorts for the Kitchener Soccer Association as well, which is celebrating its 50th year of existence. If they can run the table over a five-game stretch, the extra boost would be a big one for the Academy program.
“We’re going to treat this experience as one we’ll never forget,” said Kroker, putting the experience into perspective.
“We’re going to take every minute and enjoy it.”
Live results can be followed on the Kitchener Soccer Association’s Twitter feed @KitchenerSC or at www.canadasoccer.com/u-16-cup-s15491
The conclusion of an already-storybook season has yet to be written, but the U15 Girls Kitchener Soccer Academy team is hoping it involves hoisting one more trophy.
Having recently captured the Ontario Cup and Western Region Soccer League championships over the last few weeks against the same Sarnia club team by 5-0 and 7-0 scores, respectively, the team now finds itself in the 12-team field this week at the Toyota National Championships.
Taking place in Calgary, the squad has been seeded in a three-team pool with FC Regina and Whitehorse Yukon Selects FC.
According to head coach Luis Kroeker, the team is “peaking at the right time” — which makes him confident as they prepare to represent club, city and province.
“Full credit to the girls for the amount of time and commitment — plus their parents getting their kids to all the practices,” said Kroeker.
Having coached the team — which includes his daughter — since the U10 level, Kroeker admitted that he didn’t initially have his sights on coaching, but stepped-up to fill a void.
“There’s not a day that goes by that I don’t learn something on the coaching side of things,” said Kroeker as he reflected on the experience, which has admittedly forced him to become “mellower” on the sidelines.
He was also effusive in his praise of Academy director Mario Halapir for providing the necessary support for both himself and the girls.
“I call him 'Master Miyagi.' I’ve learned a lot from him,” said Kroeker, referencing the memorable mentor from the movie The Karate Kid.
“The biggest skill for me is probably the observation part.”
What he and Halapir saw in the early part of the season was a team that needed to become, “mentally confident and believe in themselves.
“That can definitely sound like a cliché but, with our team, that was definitely a factor,” said Kroeker, who described a broken team that lacked confidence against strong opponents and, “would fall apart before we would even step on the field.”
Having addressed their tactical and poise issues in training ad nauseam, by the end of June “everything was clicking” after defeating the previous year’s champion from Waterloo.
From there, the team went undefeated through league play to the Ontario Cup.
With the nationals appearance, the opportunity is a feather in the cap of sorts for the Kitchener Soccer Association as well, which is celebrating its 50th year of existence. If they can run the table over a five-game stretch, the extra boost would be a big one for the Academy program.
“We’re going to treat this experience as one we’ll never forget,” said Kroker, putting the experience into perspective.
“We’re going to take every minute and enjoy it.”
Live results can be followed on the Kitchener Soccer Association’s Twitter feed @KitchenerSC or at www.canadasoccer.com/u-16-cup-s15491