Kitchener U15 Girls Soccer Academy hopes to hoist one more trophy at nationals

The conclusion of an already-storybook season has yet to be written, but the U15 Girls Kitchener Soccer Academy team is hoping it involves hoisting one more trophy.

Having recently captured the Ontario Cup and Western Region Soccer League championships over the last few weeks against the same Sarnia club team by 5-0 and 7-0 scores, respectively, the team now finds itself in the 12-team field this week at the Toyota National Championships.

Taking place in Calgary, the squad has been seeded in a three-team pool with FC Regina and Whitehorse Yukon Selects FC.

According to head coach Luis Kroeker, the team is “peaking at the right time” — which makes him confident as they prepare to represent club, city and province.

“Full credit to the girls for the amount of time and commitment — plus their parents getting their kids to all the practices,” said Kroeker.

Having coached the team — which includes his daughter — since the U10 level, Kroeker admitted that he didn’t initially have his sights on coaching, but stepped-up to fill a void.

“There’s not a day that goes by that I don’t learn something on the coaching side of things,” said Kroeker as he reflected on the experience, which has admittedly forced him to become “mellower” on the sidelines.

He was also effusive in his praise of Academy director Mario Halapir for providing the necessary support for both himself and the girls.

“I call him 'Master Miyagi.' I’ve learned a lot from him,” said Kroeker, referencing the memorable mentor from the movie The Karate Kid.

“The biggest skill for me is probably the observation part.”