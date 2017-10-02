Jets' unity, confidence a product of GM's roster makeover

"We were once a winless club, and we know how that feels," Bowles said. "We've only won two games. We've got nothing to get big-headed about. We've got a lot of work to do."

The Jets, particularly Maccagnan, took lots of criticism during the last several months for stripping the roster of several of its most recognizable names in favour of what became a less-expensive youth movement.

At this point, it's tough to take the GM to task:

— Cornerback Darrelle Revis was replaced by Morris Claiborne, who had a terrific game Sunday while allowing no catches against the Jaguars and being targeted just once. Meanwhile, Revis hasn't hooked on elsewhere.

— Safeties Jamal Adams and Marcus Maye, the team's first- and second-round draft picks, have already established themselves as playmaking leaders on defence.

— Nick Mangold was cut, and Wesley Johnson has seamlessly taken over at centre. Mangold remains a free agent.

— Safety Calvin Pryor was traded to Cleveland for linebacker Demario Davis, allowing the Jets to part ways with David Harris. Davis is second in the NFL with 40 total tackles, while Pryor is on IR with Jacksonville after being cut by the Browns for fighting with a teammate. Harris has barely seen the field with New England, despite the Patriots' struggles on defence.

— McCown was signed to a one-year, $6 million deal in the off-season that was panned by many Jets fans who wanted Christian Hackenberg or Bryce Petty to compete for the starting gig. Neither proved himself in the summer, while McCown has been a stabilizing force for New York on the field and in the locker room. His 70.1 completion percentage ranks second in the NFL to only Kansas City's Alex Smith (77.4)

— Brandon Marshall and Eric Decker were cut, leaving the Jets with an inexperienced group of receivers after Quincy Enunwa was lost for the season with a neck injury. But Marshall has done little with the Giants (16 catches, 139 yards, 0 TDs) and Decker has made minimal contributions to Tennessee (12 for 104, 0 TDs).

— Defensive lineman Sheldon Richardson was dealt to Seattle for wide receiver Jermaine Kearse right before the season. Richardson has 12 tackles and no sacks in four games, while Kearse is the Jets' leading receiver with 18 receptions for 182 yards and two TDs.

— Other under-the-radar acquisitions have played significant roles: defensive end Kony Ealy (four passes defenced, one INT against the Jaguars); safety Terrence Brooks (two INTs last week against Miami and AFC defensive player of the week); linebacker David Bass (team-leading two sacks); and the return of wide receiver Jeremy Kerley (12 catches are second best on the team).

"It's a credit to the coaches and management putting this group together," McCown said. "Credit (the players) buying in and being for one another, so it's encouraging. I think you can do a lot with that kind of connectivity and hopefully we can continue to build on that."

By Dennis Waszak Jr., The Associated Press