Irving, Hayward make preseason debuts in Celtics' victory

Mario Chalmers had 19 points in 20 minutes, Jarell Martin added 16 points and the Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Orlando Magic 92-84 in both teams preseason opener.

Orlando led 65-64 late in the third quarter before the Grizzlies closed the period on an 8-0 run, which included six by Chalmers. Memphis led by as many as 10 in the final period.

Jonathan Isaac led the Magic with 15 points, followed by Mario Hezonja with 12.

MAGIC: Jonathon Simmons, Orlando's biggest off-season pickup, had a couple of highlight-worthy dunks and scored nine points in his Magic preseason debut. ...Aaron Gordon and Evan Fournier each played 15 minutes, scoring eight points apiece.

GRIZZLIES: With centre Marc Gasol (sprained ankle) and forward JaMychael Green both sitting, coach David Fizdale experimented with a smaller lineup of Brandan Wright at centre, Chandler Parsons at power forward, and James Ennis at small forward along with Wayne Selden and Mike Conley at the guard spots.

UP NEXT: Orlando (0-1) is at Dallas on Thursday. Memphis (1-0) visits Philadelphia on Wednesday.

___

MAVERICKS 106, BUCKS 104

Jonathan Motley hit a layup with 4.1 seconds left to lift the Dallas Mavericks to a 106-104 win over the Milwaukee Bucks. Motley scored all nine of his points in a fourth quarter that saw the Mavericks outscore the Bucks 31-20.

Dallas' starters were pulled after one quarter of action. Harrison Barnes was 4 of 6 from the field and had nine points. Dirk Nowitzki had five points in 10 minutes of action.

Khris Middleton led the Bucks with 12 points, followed by John Henson with 11 points and four rebounds.

BUCKS: Rashad Vaughn finished with 20 points for Milwaukee and missed a 30-footer at the buzzer. ... Greg Monroe had 12 points and seven rebounds.

MAVERICKS: Nerlens Noel played 15 minutes off the bench and had five points and two steals.

UP NEXT: Bucks (0-1) host Indiana on Wednesday. Dallas hosts Chicago on Wednesday.

___

More NBA basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

By Kyle Hightower, The Associated Press