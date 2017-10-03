Chiefs' Smith shines again in win over Redskins

"We'll do all the tests tomorrow and see exactly where he's at there," Reid said.

Redskins cornerback Josh Norman fractured a rib, and coach Jay Gruden expects him to miss a few weeks. Their secondary would continue to be depleted, as a number of other defensive backs — including starting safety Deshazor Everett, who hurt his hamstring — would go down for at least part of the game.

Running back Rob Kelley left with an ankle sprain and offensive tackle Trent Williams missed time as well, meaning the Redskin's bye next week comes at the perfect time.

THIRD QUARTER CONTROL: The Redskins ran only four plays in the entire third quarter, possessing the ball for less than two minutes.

After the half started with a Kansas City drive for a touchdown, Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins threw a 69-yard pass to tight end Vernon Davis on their first play. Two plays later, Cousins found wide receiver Ryan Grant for a short touchdown pass.

The Chiefs took over again with just under 8 minutes left, draining the clock down to a single second before the Redskins would snap the ball again. Cousins commended Kansas City's ability to control possession of the ball throughout.

"I think it goes back to the Chiefs being able to convert third downs and stay on the field," he said. "They had good methodical drives with a lot of plays and it chewed up a lot of clock. I think that's why they're an undefeated football team because they do some really good things on offence and kept the ball out of our hands."

THE HUNT CONTINUES: Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt continued his strong rookie campaign, rushing for 101 yards on 21 attempts. But despite joining Curtis McClinton for the second-most 100-yard rushing games in a Chiefs' rookie season, all that matters to him is that Kansas City is unbeaten.

"Winning is more meaningful," Hunt said. "I could have 50 yards, as long as we win, I'm happy."

Reid is happy to see that approach in his budding star.

"He's keeping a level head about it which is important," Reid said. "He's a young guy and he's getting a lot of accolades, and he got a ton of them last week, and came out and played hard-nosed."

SECOND-HALF IMPROVEMENT: The Chiefs trailed at halftime, largely a result of inconsistent offensive play. But they found their rhythm in the second half thanks to a shift in mentality.

"I think we came out and were more aggressive," wide receiver Tyreek Hill said. "We came out and we did what we were supposed to. That's what it takes to be the best in this league."

MAKING HISTORY: Chiefs punter Dustin Colquitt deposited his 400th career punt inside the 20-yard line. That's not only the most in franchise history but also joins a group of four in NFL history.

