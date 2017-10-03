Hood scores 18, Jazz beat Sydney Kings 108-83

SALT LAKE CITY — Rodney Hood scored 18 points as the Utah Jazz defeated the Sydney Kings 108-83 in their preseason opener Monday. Sydney was visiting from Australia's National Basketball League in the first game between the two leagues in an NBA preseason game.

The Jazz began a new era for the franchise without All-Star Gordon Hayward, who spent his first seven seasons with the team. Hayward signed with Boston as a free agent. Second leading-scorer George Hill went to Sacramento as a free agent.

Newly acquired Ricky Rubio and Joe Ingles started in place of the pair alongside second-team All-NBA centre Rudy Gobert, Hood and Derrick Favours. Gobert finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds.

Hood knocked down four 3-pointers as he attempts to pick up the scoring slack left by Hayward.

"Just coming in and being aggressive," Hood said. "My teammates are constantly preaching that to me. We're going to go as Ricky goes, and we've got to be open for him. We've got to cut hard for him. We've got to get to open spots."

Former Kansas star Perry Ellis scored a game-high 19 for Sydney while teammates Kevin Lisch and Jason Cadee added 13 apiece.

The Jazz led by 19 at the end of the first quarter and never trailed. Sydney did cut the lead to single digits much of the second quarter, to the chagrin of Jazz coach Quin Snyder.

"Awful," Snyder said about the second-quarter defence. "It's like anything, even something you think you can be good at, if you're not attentive to it and you don't honour it, you won't be good at it. They got a couple open looks that we didn't contest and they made them. And they got a couple offensive rebounds ... and suddenly they got confidence. Pretty soon they're hitting some tougher shots."

TIP-INS

Kings: Sydney coach Andrew Gaze faced Snyder when Gaze played for Seton Hall and Snyder was at Duke. ... Sydney outscored the Jazz 31-23 in the second quarter.