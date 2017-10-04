Goffin opens Japan Open campaign with win over Lopez

TOKYO — Last year's beaten finalist David Goffin started his campaign to go one better at the Japan Open with a 7-5, 6-1 win over Feliciano Lopez on Wednesday.

The only break of the first set came in the last game. Fourth-seeded Goffin then broke at the first opportunity in the second and went on to secure a second-round match against qualifier Matthew Ebden.

Goffin has been instrumental in Belgium's run to next month's Davis Cup final against France.

Yet he had lost six straight matches on tour before claiming his first title for three years in Shenzhen last Sunday.

"I think for many players it's good to play Davis Cup — it can give you a lot of confidence for when you go back on tour," Goffin said. "It's really something special when you win a point for your country and it gives you a lot of energy and confidence.

"Maybe that's why after the U.S. Open, when I won two singles against Australia to qualify us for the final, it gave me a lot of confidence in my physical fitness and my tennis."

Goffin was sixth in the ATP Race to London when he sustained an ankle injury at the French Open in June.

He missed six weeks and slipped to No. 13, but is still hopeful of qualifying for the ATP Finals.

"It's the first big injury I had in my career, so it was not easy to manage that period," Goffin said. "I had a good rest, that was the positive thing of my injury. It was not at the best moment, because I played really well the first six months."

Alexandr Dolgopolov beat first-round opponent Daniil Medvedev 6-1, 6-2 and next faces Sam Johnson, who upset second-seeded Dominic Thiem.