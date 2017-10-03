Mets let go longtime pitching coach and head trainer

NEW YORK — Following a painful season, the injury-riddled New York Mets are making changes to their coaching staff and medical department.

Two days after Terry Collins stepped down as manager, the team announced Tuesday that longtime pitching coach Dan Warthen will not return in that role next year but has been offered another job in the organization.

Also, the Mets say head trainer Ray Ramirez won't be back in 2018. Ramirez has held that position since 2005.

The rest of the training and conditioning staff will stay on next season.