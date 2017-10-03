Italian cyclist Pirazzi gets 4-year ban for pre-Giro doping

AIGLE, Switzerland — Italian cyclist Stefano Pirazzi has been banned for four years for a positive doping test ahead of the Giro d'Italia.

The International Cycling Union says the 30-year-old Pirazzi is suspended until May 3, 2021.

The UCI says he tested positive for growth hormone-releasing peptides in training one week before the Giro began in May.

Pirazzi won the mountains classification in the 2013 Giro and a stage of the three-week race the next year.