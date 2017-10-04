Taylor's stellar year capped off with athlete of the year award

If Athletics Ontario had a comeback athlete of the year award, Ryan Taylor would be the recipient.

Instead, he’ll have to settle for athlete of the year in the jumps category — for the second time in his career.

The award, handed out at a gala last weekend, caps of what has been a stellar bounceback season for the triple jumper and long jumper who hurt his ankle in training.

“It was very hard getting back into it,” said Taylor from his dorm room at Central Michigan University, where he is on a full-ride track scholarship.

After missing nearly the entire 2016 summer season due to the injury, Taylor managed to come back in 2017 and win two gold medals at OFSAA, a spot on Team Ontario at the Canada Summer Games, a provincial gold, as well as national gold for the first time in his jumping career.

The Huron Heights Secondary School grad is hoping for similar success at the NCAA level and has started training with his new teammates at Central Michigan, with the track season has yet to start.

“I love the team so far and I love the school,” said Taylor.

It has been — and will continue to be — an adjustment for Taylor. Formerly trained exclusively by his father Jim, a former NCAA jumper himself, Taylor is experiencing a brand new training regimen, all while adjusting to a new country and all the aspects involved in moving away from home for the first time.

“It’s definitely required a bit more organization,” said Taylor. “I have to write things down in an agenda now.”

Despite the success of 2017, Taylor’s one disappointment was not making Team Canada for the Pan Am U20 championships.