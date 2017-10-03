Senators sign forward Drake Batherson

OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators have signed forward Drake Batherson to a three-year entry-level contract.

Batherson began his major junior hockey career last season with the Cape Breton Screaming Eagles of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League. He led the team's rookies in goals (22), assists (36), points (58), plus/minus rating (plus-16), penalty minutes (70) and power-play points (24). He also ranked fourth among QMJHL rookies in scoring and was second in assists.

Born in Fort Wayne, Ind., and raised in Nova Scotia, Batherson was the Senators' fourth-round selection (121st overall) in the 2017 NHL draft.

