Signs point to Strasburg over Scherzer for Game 1 of NLDS

WASHINGTON — Nationals right-hander Max Scherzer says he definitely plans to pitch in the NL Division Series against the Chicago Cubs despite tweaking his right hamstring in his final regular-season start.

Washington manager Dusty Baker says he is not sure who will pitch Game 1.

On Tuesday, Stephen Strasburg tossed a bullpen session off a mound during Washington's first pre-NLDS workout. Scherzer threw in the outfield grass.

Strasburg has one made only post-season appearance, in 2014. He was shut down in 2012 and injured last year.