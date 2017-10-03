Jays confirm Bautista not coming back in 2018

TORONTO — The Blue Jays won't be picking up the mutual option on Jose Bautista's contract for 2018, but GM Ross Atkins wouldn't rule out the possibility of the all-star slugger returning to Toronto in the future.

Atkins said Tuesday that he recently sat down with Bautista to tell him the option on the contract he signed before the 2017 season would not be picked up.

But while the team won't be bringing back the 36-year-old right-fielder right now, Atkins said he was moved by the outpouring of fan support on Bautista's final home game of the season and that moment will not be the last time Bautista is celebrated in Toronto.

Bautista, a three time all-star and two time silver slugger who spent 10 years with the Blue Jays, struggled offensively this season, finishing the year with a .203 batting average, 23 homers, 65 RBIs and a franchise-record 170 strikeouts.