Avs claim defenceman Patrik Nemeth off waivers from Stars

DENVER — The Colorado Avalanche reinforced their defence by claiming Patrik Nemeth on waivers from Dallas.

The 25-year-old defenceman was a second-round pick by the Stars in 2010. He's appeared in 108 career NHL games and has 14 assists.

Nemeth joins a Colorado blue line that already includes Erik Johnson, Tyson Barrie, Mark Barberio, Nikita Zadorov, Chris Bigras and Anton Lindholm.

In other moves Tuesday, the Avalanche assigned goaltender Joe Cannata, along with defencemen Duncan Siemens and David Warsofsky to San Antonio of the American Hockey League.