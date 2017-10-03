Louisville names Vince Tyra as acting athletic director

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville has named university foundation board member Vince Tyra as acting replacement for athletic director Tom Jurich, who's on paid administrative leave as the school addresses its involvement in a federal bribery investigation of men's basketball recruits.

University interim President Greg Postel announced Tyra's hiring on Tuesday. The move comes nearly a week after Postel placed Jurich and basketball coach Rick Pitino on administrative leave following the school's acknowledgement of inclusion in the federal probe.

Jurich is on paid leave and his status will be reviewed at the Oct. 18 trustee meeting. Pitino is on unpaid leave, and the athletic board voted Monday to proceed with firing him after 16 seasons as Cardinals coach.

Tyra joined the University of Louisville Foundation, a fundraising arm of the school, as a board member in February. The Louisville native and businessman is the son of Cardinals basketball great Charlie Tyra and played baseball at rival Kentucky.