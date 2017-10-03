Sabres assign Nylander to AHL to set season-opening roster

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Sabres have assigned 2016 first-round draft pick Alexander Nylander to the minors as part of a series of moves to set their season-opening roster.

Forward Sean Malone joined Nylander in being demoted to Buffalo's American Hockey League affiliate in Rochester. The Sabres also placed forward Evan Rodrigues and defenceman Justin Falk on injured reserve.

Rodrigues hurt a hand in a 3-0 loss to Toronto on Sept. 22. Falk missed practice Tuesday with an undisclosed injury.

The moves were made Tuesday, when NHL teams were required to establish their 23-player rosters.