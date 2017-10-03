Billy Slater to return to the Melbourne Storm next season

MELBOURNE, Australia — Fullback Billy Slater says he has signed a one-year contract with the Melbourne Storm for the 2018 season to help repay the faith shown in him by the National Rugby League club through his lengthy injury layoff.

The 34-year-old Slater announced at the club's award night Tuesday that he would play next season and left the door open to playing beyond that.

Slater returned to the NRL this season after 18 months out following two shoulder reconstructions.

He helped the Storm win the NRL title on Sunday while also capturing the Clive Churchill Medal for best player on the field.