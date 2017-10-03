Syracuse still trying to put complete games together

Coach Dino Babers is still waiting for that breakthrough, when his Syracuse Orange put everything together for more than a game or two. They've shown that his system can work wonders, but only in fits and spurts.

There was the upset of No. 17 Virginia Tech at home last October and an impressive offensive show the next week in a victory at Boston College. Those wins didn't spur any sort of momentum, however, because in the following game quarterback Eric Dungey was injured. Hit hard in the helmet area early at Clemson, Dungey was lost for the season and the Orange dropped their final four games.

Nearly halfway through this year, Syracuse (2-3, 0-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) is still struggling to find any sort of consistency. The Orange, who host longtime rival Pittsburgh (2-3, 0-1 ACC) on Saturday, have lost two straight road games and are very aware their record could be much different.

"It stings," senior wideout Erv Philips said Tuesday. "It's the little things in the game that we need to change. You never know what could happen if we did."

Just over a week ago, a struggling LSU took a 14-3 halftime lead over the Orange and held on for a 35-26 victory to stay ranked at No. 25.

Last Saturday at North Carolina State, the Wolfpack scored on five straight possessions at the outset to lead 26-7 at the break, then staved off a late Syracuse rally to win 33-25 and crack the AP Top 25 .

Too little, too late, and too much given up too early in each loss.

"We're being inconsistent in the first half," said Babers, in his second year at Syracuse. "Our mistakes are keeping us from functioning at that level that we need to function at."

The other setback was 30-23 at home to Middle Tennessee , which rallied in the fourth quarter and held on. Syracuse drove deep into Middle Tennessee territory in the final minute of the game before failing by inches to convert on a fourth-and-15 play.

Mistakes were front and centre against the Wolfpack. The Orange were called for 12 penalties for 93 yards, one of which nullified a touchdown catch by Steve Ishmael.