Canada's McLeod sings a song for Laura

TORONTO — Call it a song for Laura.

Canadian international goalkeeper Erin McLeod and wife Ella Masar McLeod have released a song in memory of a former teammate of Masar McLeod's.

Proceeds from "Fly Away" will go towards an athletic scholarship at the University of Illinois in the name of Laura Ramirez.

Masar McLeod was a walk-on at Illinois while Ramirez was captain. Diagnosed with leukemia in 2007, Ramirez died in March at the age of 32.

"Fly Away" was co-written and recorded by the McLeods, who both play in Sweden for FC Rosengard. Erin McLeod sings vocals on the song, which is available on iTunes.

"I'll always hear your voice. I'll always feel your love," the song ends.

Ramirez's family and friends are working to raise US$50,000 to support future soccer players at the university.

She is also remembered by the school's Laura Redmond Ramirez Legacy and Inspiration Award, given annually to an Illini player who exhibits the courage, resiliency and fortitude that Ramirez did in the face of her 10-year battle with leukemia.

Ramirez played in 79 games for the Illini from 2002 to 2005, collecting five career goals and four assists.

By The Canadian Press