Rib injury will test Packers' RB Ty Montgomery

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Packers running back Ty Montgomery will prepare this week as if he will play on Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys.

His broken ribs might keep him out, though.

On the first play of the Packers' 35-14 victory over the Chicago Bears on Thursday night, Montgomery gained 5 yards before being tackled by linebacker Danny Trevathan. As Montgomery and Trevathan hit the turf, defensive lineman Akiem Hicks fell on Trevathan's knee.

"His knee was kind of lodged into my ribs, and then the defensive tackle landed full body weight on him," Montgomery said. "It was like a hammer-and-nail-type situation. His knee was hammered into my ribcage."

Montgomery stayed in the game and carried the ball four times in the next five plays before leaving the game.

"I'm going into this week as if I'm going to play," Montgomery said on Tuesday.

Packers receiver Jordy Nelson suffered broken ribs in last season's wild-card game victory over the New York Giants. Nelson missed the divisional round victory at Dallas the following week, but returned for the NFC championship game against Atlanta wearing a flak jacket under his jersey.

Montgomery, who leads the team in rushing and is second in receptions, said he hasn't talked to Nelson yet. He'll also be talking to the training staff about wearing anything that could provide some protection.

"I'm not willing to risk my overall long-term health," he added. "But, at the end of the day, it's going to be up to me."

Before Thursday night, Montgomery had never played with broken ribs, though it's not his first time with broken ribs. During the third quarter of the NFC title game loss to Atlanta, Montgomery was knocked out with a rib injury following a hard hit to the left side by Atlanta Falcons safety Keanu Neal.