Habs look to youth for balanced attack

BROSSARD, Que. — Coach Claude Julien likes to use four balanced lines, and that is good news for the Montreal Canadiens' young players.

Nineteen-year-old defenceman Victor Mete, 22-year-old centre Jacob De La Rose and 23-year-old left winger Charles Hudon were on the team's 23-man roster at the deadline on Tuesday and will at least start the season in the Canadiens lineup.

Mete spent nearly all of training camp paired with top defenceman Shea Weber and was a standout, even if he may still be sent back to the junior London Knights before reaching the 10-game limit when it would count as a year served toward eligibility for free agency.

There is also the fear that, while the 19-year-old looked good in the pre-season, he may not be ready for live-fire NHL action and may be better served spending an extra season in junior and almost certainly playing for Canada at the world junior championship.

But with the departure of veteran Andrei Markov, there is a need for a quick, puck-moving defenceman and, at least until newcomer David Schlemko returns from a bruised hand, Mete may fill that hole.

"We put Victor with a guy with whom he'll feel confident and it's really paid off for him," said Julien. "And if he's going to stay here, you want to continue to do those things."

Hudon paid his dues for three years in the American Hockey League and was another camp standout. He has also put up four assists in the six NHL games he has played.

The five-foot-10 188-pound winger, a 2012 fifth round pick, is expected to start the season on a line with another youngster, second-year winger Arturri Lehkonen, and veteran centre Tomas Plekanec. Youthful linemates with skill may be just what is needed to put a spark back in Plekanec's offensive game after skating mainly in a defensive role with grinders in recent seasons.

"They're young guys and I've been in their shoes so I know how they feel and I'll try to help them out," said 34-year-old Plekanec, who also spent three seasons in the AHL before making the Canadiens for good in 2006-07. "And they'll help me out with their energy."

Lehkonen, 22, had an impressive 18-goal campaign as a rookie last season. The Finn, a second-round pick in 2013, hopes having experienced the rigours of an 82-game NHL regular season will harden him for an even better sophomore campaign.