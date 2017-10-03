Dodgers mull roster while waiting to learn NLDS opponent

Among those up in the air for a spot on the active roster are outfielders Andre Ethier and Joc Pederson and reliever Pedro Baez, who struggled through a tough stretch late in the season.

Roberts is also considering Alex Wood or Hyun-Jin Ryu as the third left-handed starter behind ace Clayton Kershaw (who starts Friday) and Rich Hill (who starts Game 2 on Saturday).

"I don't know if Ryu is going to be in the pen," Roberts said. "He's obviously uncomfortable in that role, having only done it once. Ryu is either going to be a starter or not on the roster. Wood has obviously done both roles. He's earned the opportunity to get a long look as a starter."

The Dodgers enter the post-season mostly healthy. They regrouped after losing 11 in a row and 16 of 17 last month, and then cruised to the division title.

Still, Los Angeles begins another October not having appeared in the World Series since 1988, also the last time the franchise won the title.

"When you play for the Dodgers and you haven't won in a while and you've won the division five years in a row and haven't gotten the ring, it's a challenge we all have to embrace," Roberts said. "You can't run from it."

Since the wild card began in 1995, the team with the best record has won just the World Series just five times.

"Right now we've got a good feeling in our clubhouse," Roberts said. "There's a good positive energy and focus."

By Beth Harris, The Associated Press