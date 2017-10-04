NRL's David Mead to captain PNG at Rugby League World Cup

SYDNEY, Australia — Brisbane Broncos fullback David Mead will captain co-host Papua New Guinea at the Rugby League World Cup in a 23-man squad that includes Cronulla's James Segeyaro.

The squad announced Wednesday also includes fringe players from lower grades on some National Rugby League teams and 10 players from the PNG Hunters lineup which won the Queensland Cup, a tier under the NRL, two weeks ago.

Coach Michael Marum said the squad would assemble on Thursday in Port Moresby to undergo medical and fitness tests and have its first training run on Friday.

The team leaves for Fiji next Wednesday for the Tri-Nations series against Australia and Fiji.

The Kumuls play their first World Cup game on Oct. 28 against Wales and their second on Nov. 5 against Ireland. Their third pool game, all of them in Port Moresby, will be against the United States on Nov. 12.

Meanwhile, North Queensland Cowboys forward Jason Taumalolo has indicated he will play for Tonga rather than New Zealand at the RLWC.

Under new international eligibility rules, the Auckland-born Taumalolo can play for Tonga because his parents were born there and he's allowed to switch between tier one (Australia, New Zealand or England) and tier two countries for the World Cup. He played for Tonga at the 2013 World Cup before opting to play for New Zealand in 2014. He said he hoped to continue his 10-test career for New Zealand after the World Cup.

"I see with the new international rule change an opportunity to represent both Tonga and New Zealand throughout my career," he said. "I have and will always be proud to wear the Kiwis Jersey. I just feel the World Cup provides developing nations like Tonga an opportunity to play on the big stage and I would like to help them with their campaign."

Tonga and New Zealand were expected to name their World Cup squads on Thursday.

___