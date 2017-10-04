Thomas voted PGA Tour player of the year

Justin Thomas has been voted PGA Tour player of the year for his remarkable season of five victories, his first major championship and the FedEx Cup title.

Thomas all but locked up the award when he closed with a 66 at East Lake and was runner-up at the Tour Championship to capture the FedEx Cup. His five victories included the PGA Championship and a FedEx Cup playoff event, and he set the tour's 72-hole scoring record at the Sony Open.

The tour does not disclose the vote totals. Also on the ballot were Jordan Spieth, Dustin Johnson and Hideki Matsuyama.

Xander Schauffele, whose two victories this season included the Tour Championship, was voted PGA Tour rookie of the year.